Don Seeks Adoption Of Integrated Water Resources Mgt

A university don and Professor of Hydro-biology at the Ebonyi State University Abakaliki, Okechukwu Idumah Okogwu, has urged both the Federal and State Government’s to adopt integrated water resources management options to ensure sustainable supply of safe water to the citizens.

Okogwu, who is of the Department of Applied Biology in the university, made the submission at the weekend while delivering the 31st inaugural lecture with the theme; “Life in Water and Water in Life”, held at the institution’s permanent site Abakaliki.

He noted that between 2012 and 2020, water crisis was listed in the top five global risks sometimes ahead of weapons of mass destruction, extreme weather events and climate change in the global risk report.

He identified poverty, rapid population growth, unplanned urbanization and poor water infrastructure as the bane of water crisis and associated problems.

The don enjoined government to consciously mitigate the problems in recognizable and incremental way to ensure sustainable supply of safe water.

