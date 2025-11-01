Don Raises Alarm Over Mismanagement Of Forest Resources, Reckless Devt Of Housing Estates

A Professor of Forest Inventory and Ecology at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Victor Adekunle, has raised the alarm on the uncontrolled exploitation of the country’s forests resources through extraction of timber and non-timber forest products, farming, mining, and other human activity especially reckless development of housing estates, which may endanger the life and growth of such forests.

Professor Adekunle gave the submission while delivering the 186th inaugural lecture of the institution recently.

Speaking on the topic: ” The Nigerian Unprotected Protected Areas: Forest Conservation and Assessment, the Condito Sine Qua Non”, he canvassed the enforcement of Protected Areas, PAs, tracks of forest land demarcated as reserved areas, and proper regulation of forest preservation.

He stated that natural resources such as forests are indispensable and concerted efforts must be expended to maintain their perpetuity and enhance the continuity of the benefits derived from them.

The don decried the consequences of humans’ inhumane actions in the PAs. He said the thriving and booming illegal activities in the PAs are very inimical to the attainment of the objectives for setting them up.

These reckless and exploitative actions, he said, have led to severe environmental hazards such as flooding, desert encroachment, desertification, pollution, and wildlife loss.

Professor Adekunle pointed out that part of the government’s strategy to protect forest resources is the establishment of Protected Areas, which are geographical spaces recognised, dedicated, and managed by means of legal or other strategies to achieve the continued conservation of nature with associated ecosystem services and cultural values. According to him, they are relics of forests purposively set aside for the conservation of biogenetic and wildlife resources, carbon sink, and the environment.

Highlighting the contributions of Protected Areas to the Sustainable Development Goals, he said, “Forest and forest-based activities are sources of gainful employment to millions of people. They serve as sources of income to prevent poverty and hunger to achieve the first goal (eradication of extreme poverty and hunger).

Additional income from traded-in timber and non-timber Ford products has the potential to reduce poverty. Additionally, the conducive environment that aids adequate learning is made possible by the forest trees around. Forests provide raw materials for the construction of school buildings, school chairs, tables, pencils, and exercise books.

Other benefits include fuel wood collection, health care delivery, and scientific training and research.

To this end, he recommended the promotion of sustainable agricultural and forestry practices, which can be achieved through the use of improved farming techniques such as selective logging, reduced impact logging, reforestation, afforestation, smart agriculture, land use planning, agroforestry, and the introduction of agricultural inputs such as improved seeds and fertiliser. These can restore fertility to marginal lands and prevent shifting cultivation, the greatest adversary of forest conservation.

Professor Adekunle also advocated for the regulation of the reckless springing up of residential estates by the government. He said, “These portions of land are supposed to be under arable cropping rather than encroaching into the natural forest in search of land for farming”.

He called on the government to establish the Nigeria Institute of Chartered Foresters (NICF) for forest certification and professionalisation, and to enforce stiff penalties for violators of forest laws and carry out a review of obsolete laws on forest practices and usage.

The lecturer said FUTA and other universities must, as a matter of necessity, establish a Campus Tree Management Committee (CTMC) saddled with the responsibility of managing all trees and relics of natural forest on campus and organise regular tree planting programs for biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability.

In her capacity as Chairman of the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Professor Adenike Oladiji commended the lecturer for an outstanding inaugural lecture. She described the lecture as engaging, informative, and thought-provoking, showcasing expertise and passion for the subject matter. Professor Adenike Oladiji described the lecturer as an invaluable scholar and productive researcher who had contributed immensely to his area of specialisation, inspiring students and colleagues.