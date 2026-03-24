Don Proposes Framework To Address Systemic Challenges In Healthcare

A Nigerian-born researcher based in the United States of America, Olawande Olayinka Jaiyeola, has advocated a leadership-driven framework to address systemic challenges in healthcare.

Jaiyeola, a scholar at the Westcliff University, Irvine, California, USA and University of South Los Angeles made the call in a research work titled “Healthcare Leadership for the Future:

Building Sustainable Public Healthcare Systems with the HFSC Model,” While calling for urgent reforms in the public health sector, the academic alerted that rising costs, unequal access, and weak leadership structures have been a constraint to the efficacy of healthcare delivery.

According to her, “Financial sustainability remains one of the most critical challenges, as governments struggle to balance limited resources with the growing healthcare needs of their populations”.

The scholar, in the study highlighted the growing pressure on healthcare systems, particularly in developed economies, where increasing patients demand and operational costs have widened the funding gaps.

Jaiyeola introduced the HFSC model as a solution to the identified challenges :”the Healthcare Financial Sustainability and Cost-Effectiveness (HFSC) model, which aligns financial discipline with improved patient outcomes”.