Don Praises TETFUND For Supporting Commercial Agriculture In Universities

The Director of the Agribusiness Incubation Centre (ABIC) at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Dr. Philips Nto, has commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for its support of commercial agriculture in Nigerian universities.

He described the initiative as a major step toward achieving food security and creating employment opportunities for Nigerian youths, in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Dr. Nto gave the commendation at Umudike during the maiden harvest of fruits from the centre’s pineapple orchard, which was established for commercial purposes.

He lauded the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Arch. Sonny Echono, for initiating the commercialization of agriculture in tertiary institutions, describing it as a game-changer for agricultural education in the country.

According to him, Echono’s vision has enabled universities of agriculture to begin realizing their full potential in supporting the government’s drive to achieve national food security.

The ABIC Director revealed that following discussions with the TETFUND boss during a recent courtesy visit, the centre has developed several programmes aimed at benefiting both students and host communities.

Dr. Nto, a former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning in Abia State, disclosed that the centre aims to become a hub for fruit crop production, supplying raw materials to agricultural processing companies for value addition.

He also praised Echono for his sustained interest in agricultural education and appealed for further support from TETFUND to enable ABIC to sustain its current operations and expansion plans.

Dr. Nto further urged the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to emulate TETFUND by offering full and unconditional scholarships to students of agriculture in all tertiary institutions across the country.

In addition, he called on the Federal Government to establish an agency for medium and small-scale agriculture, which would provide startup capital to agriculture graduates. According to him, such measures would reduce unemployment and motivate more young people to venture into agriculture.

He expressed appreciation to the Vice-Chancellor of MOUAU, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, for providing land and other resources for the pineapple orchard, the proceeds of which are currently being harvested and sold.

