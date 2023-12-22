Don: Market Prices Key Determinant Of Food Security

In view of the importance of food security, Professor Sola Olorunfemi of the Department of Economics, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko, Ondo State, has rated food as the most basic of all human needs and sustenance. Specifically, he stated that food prices were essential determinant of food security.

Olorunfemi said man needed food for life’s sustenance, prevention of sickness and provision of energy for the normal psychological activities of the body, including the normal state of mind. The Professor of Economics made this known, while delivering his speech at the school’s 21st inaugural lecture, themed: “Fragilities Of Food Security Amidst Macroeconomic Issues: A Ticking Time Bomb,” held at the AAUA multipurpose hall. According to him, food is a basic necessity of life and its importance at the household level is obvious for serving man’s basic means of sustenance.

The inaugural lecturer however said that the situation of food in Nigeria is so fragile; delicate and unlikely to be able to resist strong pressure or attack if care is not taken. He therefore recommended that to avoid the imminent time bomb, the federal and state governments should heed to available warnings and implement solutions to the impending threat of food shortage.

Olorunfemi explained: “An improvement in the food security situation is advocated to pull the nation on the right track of development. “Food-secure households are assets to any nation. The level of food security of households is an important yardstick for measuring the quality of a nation’s labour force. This is because food-secure households are likely to be free of disease and malnutrition. Suffice it to say that a high quality labour force is a required engine for growth and economic development in Nigeria.”

Speaking further on the possible areas of intervention, which can mitigate the problem of food insecurity in Nigeria, the don said increased domestic food production, supply and availability would enhance stability in both food production and supply and ensure access to foodstuffs, therefore, the Nigerian government and people must embrace local production of food.