Don Lauds Tinubu For Including Varsities In FG Intervention Programmes

The Vice Chancellor of Northwest University, Sokoto (NWUS), Professor Mukhtar Umar Bunza, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Education for approving the university’s inclusion in the Federal Government’s intervention programmes.

Speaking with newsmen in Sokoto, Bunza attributed the recognition to the institution’s significant academic and institutional milestones achieved barely three and a half years after its establishment.

The VC expressed the university’s aspiration to become one of the best private universities globally, emphasising the importance of functional libraries in advancing knowledge and research.

He noted that the university’s establishment was driven by its founder’s vision to educate and empower young people.

Bunza highlighted the shortage of qualified librarians in Nigeria and urged students to seize available opportunities despite challenges.

He pledged the university’s support to strengthen library services, citing his own academic success as a testament to the importance of libraries.

Meanwhile, the Librarians’ Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN) has commended Northwest University, Sokoto, for establishing one of the best libraries and e-library systems among private universities in Nigeria.

The Registrar of LRCN, Ambassador Jafaru Abdullahi Wase, made the remark during a verification visit to the university.

He praised the university’s library, particularly the e-library, saying it was one of the best among the institutions visited.

Wase emphasised the importance of resource verification in universities, explaining that it covers curriculum review, accreditation, monitoring, e-library development, and capacity building.

He also announced that the council’s website is fully operational for student registration and other academic services.