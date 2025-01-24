Don Laments Rising Cost Of Basic Feed Stuffs For Fish

Share

A University Lecturer, Professor Adejoke Abeni Adewumi of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti has called on the Federal Government to double efforts at improving national security as many farmers are abandoning farms thus resulting in rising cost of grains and legumes that serve as basic feedstuffs for fish formulation in the country.

Adewumi, who is a Professor of Fish Nutrition and Aquaculture Management at EKSU stated this on Wednesday while delivering the 88th inaugural lecture, titled: “Re-Engineering The Food Of Teleosts And Evaluating Their Benefits”.

She posited that government should provide assistance to the agricultural sector in general and allocate a larger proportion of funds from the state budget for the blue economy.

Adewumi lamented that many farmers are complaining about the high cost of feed and that this is prompted by the increase in the price of raw materials for the feed formulation.

