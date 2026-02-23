Don Laments Negative Impacts Of Corruption On Judicial Reforms

A professor of legal history, Afe Adedayo, has blamed corruption among judicial officers as the cog in the wheel of judicial reforms being proposed by various administrations in the country.

Prof Adedayo, a legal historian and public affairs analyst said his research in the past 20 years has shown that judicial reforms that took place in Nigeria have not yielded the expected dividends due to the issue of corruption, which is one of the problems in society.

Delivering the 50th inaugural lecture of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) under the theme: “The Dynamics of Jurisprudence and Judicial Reforms in Nigeria: the Verdict of History”, Prof. Adedayo said corruption is not limited to the judiciary, but affects all strata of society. He also advocated for an independent judiciary as one of the panaceas to challenges facing the third arm of government which he described as the worst funded among the arms of government.

Quoting Justice Mohammed Uwais, he said; “A corrupt judge is more harmful to society than a man who runs amok with a dagger in a crowded street. The latter can be restrained physically, but a corrupt judge deliberately destroys the moral foundation of society and causes incalculable distress to individuals through abuse of his office while still being referred to as honourable.”

Confirming corruption in the judiciary, Prof Adedayo said during President Obasanjo’s administration, the National Judicial Council (NJC) dismissed 44 judges over corruption-related offences. Additionally, he stated that four judges, including two Justices of the Court of Appeal, were removed from their positions between 2002 and 2005 for corruption-related offenses.

According to him, “A Report by the Bureau of Statistics and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes NBS and UNODC in Corruption in Nigeria: Patterns and Trends 2024 indicated that judges and magistrates ranked high among bribe takers in public service in 2023, compared to police, customs, and military personnel.

“Similarly, a 2020 report by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) revealed that approximately N9.4 billion was offered and paid as bribes by lawyers to judges, between 2018 and 2020.

“Bribery and court manipulation remain widespread in both superior and inferior courts. Election-related cases still attract heavy corruption. With huge corruption and bribery traceable to judicial officials, no meaningful reforms can see the light of day in the judicial sector.”

Prof Adedayo further disclosed that there is a lack of synergy between the security and law enforcement agencies: the military, police, DSS, EFCC, ICPC, the Nigerian Correctional Service, and other prosecuting agencies. He said judicial officials alone can’t implement sustainable reform without the support of all these prosecuting agencies.

He added that the broader failure of Nigeria’s political culture, the shallowness of real politics, and the failure of governance are huge impediments against judicial reforms. Another factor that served as an impediment to judicial reforms, he noted, is the high statistics of awaiting trial inmates in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), with over 244 correctional centres in Nigeria, which is worrisome. According to him, inmates who escaped during jailbreaks in Nigeria were either rearrested or returned voluntarily.

He said jailbreaks in Nigeria undermine the rule of law and public safety, as they empower escaped criminals, including insurgents and terrorists, to return to society, thereby escalating crime and insecurity.

“The justice system is also affected through a damaged perception of government competence to maintain order, and put strain on resources. Jailbreaks also expose issues such as corruption, poor infrastructure, correctional centres, and ill-trained personnel, and a lack of good welfare packages”, he said.