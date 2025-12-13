Don Jazzy Urges Record Labels To Prioritise Respect For Artists

Renowned music executive Don Jazzy has weighed in on the relationship between record labels and their signees, noting that many label bosses fall short when it comes to respecting the artists they manage.

Sharing his thoughts on X, the Mavin Records boss advised emerging label owners to allow their artists to take centre stage from the very beginning of their careers.

According to him, musicians thrive better when they are treated like stars and given the freedom to express themselves.

READ ALSO:

Don Jazzy explained that while some younger executives claim to model their leadership style after him, they often misunderstand his approach.

He stressed that his public persona does not reflect how he operates behind the scenes with his artists.

“I spend most of the time letting my artists be the superstars they are,” he wrote, adding that he only steps into a more authoritative role when it is absolutely necessary.

The veteran producer’s comments have sparked conversations across the music industry, highlighting the importance of mutual respect and supportive leadership in building successful artist–label relationships.