Don Jazzy Unveils New Signee, Lifesize Teddy (Video)

The CEO of Marvin Records, sensational singer and music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has announced the signing of a new artist to his record label.

Don Jazzy unveiled the fast-rising, singer, rapper, poet and songwriter, Lifesize Teddy, as the latest signee to join the record label from the Mavin Academy.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Don shared a video of the singer with the caption: “Unveiling a new artist is a reminder of how an artist has let themselves go through the laid down process of the Mavin academy, the testament of our faith in them and the coming together of our hard work (sic).

READ ALSO:

“With the power vested in me by the Supreme Mavin Dynasty, It’s my pleasure to introduce you to Mavin’s latest signee. Rapper, poet, singer and songwriter, Lifesize Teddy.”

See his post below: