Nigerian music mogul, Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as Don Jazzy, has unveiled the newest talent to join Mavin Records, CupidSZN.

Don Jazzy shared the announcement on social media, describing the 21-year-old artist’s rise as a testament to persistence and steady growth.

According to him, CupidSZN first came to his attention through a message sent by the artist’s father four years ago when the singer was just 17.

The DM, however, went unseen at the time, according to Don Jazzy.

Despite the missed opportunity, CupidSZN continued refining his sound, and two years later, he crossed paths with the Mavin team once again, this time making a strong enough impression to earn a place at the label’s academy.

After completing his development programme, he has now secured a full signing with the label.

“Four years ago, a proud father sent me his 17-year-old son’s music,” Don Jazzy wrote. “I missed the message because my DMs were overflowing. But the boy never stopped improving.

Two years later, destiny brought him back our way. He excelled in the Mavin academy, and now at 21, he’s ready for the next chapter. Meet our newest artist, @cupidfszn. His debut EP, “Myth Era is out now.”

CupidSZN’s sound blends Afropop and Afrobeats, marked by vibrant rhythms, melodic hooks and witty lyricism. The rising star also shared an emotional note of appreciation after his signing was made public.

In his Instagram post, he thanked Don Jazzy, the Mavin Records team, and fans who have been rooting for him from the beginning.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by his family, revealing that they relocated to Lagos to support his music career. Above all, he expressed gratitude to God for guidance and opportunities.

“It’s been a long journey,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who believed in me from day one — I’m here because of you. Thank you, @donjazzy, for taking a chance on me and letting me tell my story. Thanks to my family for making the big move to Lagos.

“Thank you to the amazing @mavinrecords team for helping me grow. And thank you, God, for your endless blessings and direction.”

With the release of his debut project Myth Era, CupidSZN officially steps into the spotlight under one of Africa’s biggest record labels. Before joining Mavin, he had already begun gaining attention with tracks like “Service” (2024), “I Want More” (2025), and “Osogeme” featuring Wademix, signalling the promise of an exciting career ahead.