Don Jazzy Splashes Millions On 3 Luxurious Cars At Once

Renowned music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy has splashed millions of Naira on 3 brand-new luxury cars in his garage.

The music executive made this known via his social media page, saying he recently added three new cars to the fleet.

The video he shows captured multiple cars, including Rolls Royce among others.

He noted that he would still love his old cars, despite the new additions.

Sharing the video, he captioned: “Even if some new toys join the family, I will love you anyway ”

Reaction trailing this post;

lekzywire4 said: “He gets money pass Wizkid”

queensusz remarked: “Still could never understand why Don blocked me. I was his biggest fan. Still am tho”

coach_rubee said: “Low-key billionaire ”

jayflow_richie asked: “Who’s he buying all for? No wife no kids”

vihkiemanie01 stated: “Money na water

God remember me too ”

