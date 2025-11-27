Mavin Records label boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has addressed fans’ curiosity about his love life, stating plainly that a reunion with his former wife is not on the table.

Don Jazzy shared the update during an interactive session with fans on X. When a follower suggested he “Reconcile” with his ex-wife, Michelle Jackson, since he is still unmarried.

Responding to the question, Jazzy said with a brief but definitive remark: “She don remarry,” indicating that Michelle has moved on with her life.

The exchange came just a day before Don Jazzy’s birthday, prompting renewed discussion among fans about whether the producer might consider giving marriage another try.

However, his response made it clear that he has fully accepted the past and is focused on the future.

Don Jazzy, who has often spoken openly about his early marriage and its challenges, appeared unfazed by the speculation, signalling that he is committed to personal growth and his thriving career rather than revisiting old chapters.