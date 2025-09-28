Don Jazzy Shares Story On How He Discovered Ayra Starr

Mavin Records boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has shared how he discovered and signed fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Ayra Starr.

Speaking in a recent interview, the music executive revealed that he stumbled upon Ayra Starr’s Instagram posts and was immediately captivated by her raw talent and youthful energy.

According to Don Jazzy, he had reached out to a young Gen Z contact, asking if they knew anyone in their school or circle of friends with notable singing ability. The contact sent him several Instagram handles, one of which was Ayra Starr’s page.

He added that what particularly caught his attention was a freestyle video Ayra Starr posted, in which she addressed themes relatable to Gen Z struggles.

“I saw her video and I was struck by the freshness she brought to Afrobeats. There was a space for a young teenage superstar from Nigeria who could go global, and I felt Ayra Starr fit perfectly into that gap,” he explained.

Don Jazzy revealed that he initially reached out to Ayra Starr via direct message (DM), but when she didn’t respond immediately, he also contacted her brother to facilitate communication.

He emphasized that signing Ayra Starr was very intentional:

“I don’t know whether it’s a genius idea or not, but it just felt like the industry needed her. She represented the Gen Z experience, and I knew she could grow into a global Afrobeat superstar.”

Since signing to Mavin Records in 2020, Ayra Starr has quickly risen to stardom, earning global recognition with hits like Away, Rush, and Sability.

Her success has further cemented Don Jazzy’s reputation as one of Africa’s greatest talent scouts and music executives.