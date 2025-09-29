Don Jazzy Reveals Why He’s Single In His 40s

Prolific music producer and Mavin Records chief, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has shared a rare insight into his personal life, admitting that his long-standing dedication to music may have cost him marriage.

The 42-year-old entertainment mogul opened up during an interview on the Echo Podcast, where he reflected on his journey to the top of Nigeria’s music industry and the sacrifices that came with it.

When asked what he had to give up in pursuit of success, Don Jazzy revealed that one thing he never anticipated was being in his 40s and still unmarried.

“I never thought I’d be in my 40s and not married. Maybe that’s the one I lost along the way. If it comes, it comes. If it doesn’t, I’m totally fine,” he said.

Don Jazzy further explained that even if he wasn’t running Mavin Records, his life would still revolve around music, stressing that he finds deep fulfilment in the impact he has made on the Nigerian music scene.

His revelation has since sparked discussions among fans, with many praising his honesty and acknowledging the personal sacrifices often hidden behind fame and success.