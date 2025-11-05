Don Jazzy Reveals Why He Is Not Yet Married

Nigerian music executive and producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has opened up about his views on love, marriage, and religion, revealing that despite his success, he still harbours fears about relationships and commitment.

The 42-year-old, who was previously married in 2003 but divorced two years later, spoke candidly during an interview with HabbyFX on YouTube on Monday.

He discussed his ideology on relationships, personal growth, and how his perception of love has evolved over time.

“There are good ones, there are bad ones. My parents were madly in love before my mom died. We see examples like that that make you believe in relationships and crave them and want something like that,” Don Jazzy said.

He, however, noted that negative experiences from others often make people more cautious.

“We do have some bad examples, coming from both sides, both men and women. Some men are violent, chronic cheats.

“And then when it now comes out on social media, you come out and you see like relationship bad breakups and people coming out to come and put out people’s dirty laundry outside, it now gives me a fear.

“You try to be vulnerable with one person out there. I am still waiting for God. They said when you find the one, you will have butterflies in your stomach,” he said.

The Mavin Records CEO also revealed that financial concerns play a role in his hesitation to marry, especially after seeing how some men lose much of their wealth in divorce.

“A man has to lose half of all that he has worked for in his life, that’s those ones that don’t have a prenup, like in America.

“You see some people who have struggled throughout their life, but when they divorce, they have to split the properties and things like that. All those things used to scare me. The money that I have amassed is for my generation,” he explained.

When asked if he had ever given love a try, he replied, “I’ve actually dated before. Currently, I’m single. Na fear, though God’s time is the best. I just want the right person. At the same time, I’m not sure if I’m the right person for somebody’s daughter.”

Reflecting on his personal growth, Don Jazzy added, “Am I the ideal partner? Am I disciplined enough to be with one person? As I am working on myself, I pray to God for how to make myself a better person.

“Over the years, I have become a better person. When I was young, I was a menace, so I am getting older, I am getting wiser.”

When asked about his favourite artists, the music producer said it was difficult to pick one because of his wide creative range.

“It’s not as easy as that for me because, as a creative person, or like a music producer, like that siren I’m hearing now is giving me an idea for beats.

“So I listen to a wide range of stuff. I like Johnny Drille; he is very talented. He is one of those artists who is an all-rounder. Most of my artists would be my preferred artists. But in the country, the people who have pushed the culture forward are Wizkid, Davido, Burna, 2Face, D’banj, and Olamide,” he said.

Speaking on his daily routine, Don Jazzy explained that he spends most of his time indoors, delegating responsibilities to his team.

“When I was younger, I was pretty much moving around, and my days were more out there. But now, I delegate. I’m an improver now,” he said.

“I’m always indoors — inside my house, inside the office or inside the studio — and they’re all close by. I have people in place who are capable to put out a fire once. But if for any reason they need me, they would seek my guidance or advice. Other than that, it’s just calls, meetings, meetings.”

On delegation, he stressed the importance of teamwork, saying, “One can’t do it by themselves. Even God is all-powerful, but He can’t do everything by Himself.”

When asked about his faith, Don Jazzy said he still believes in God but has become more cautious about organised religion.

“I believe in God, by birth,” he said. “But nowadays, I get sceptical about churches with how things are now. But I believe in God.”

Despite his fears, Don Jazzy’s honesty and humour have once again earned him praise from fans, who continue to admire his humility, openness, and consistency in an industry often defined by pressure and perfection.