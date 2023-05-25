Don Jazzy Reacts As Rema Speak Hindu, Vibe To Indian Dance

The CEO of Marvin’s Records, Don Jazzy, has claimed that Indians have refused his artiste, Rema, to return to Nigeria.

Recall that Nigerian superstar Rema went on a tour to India to perform for his hit track ‘Calm Down’ on May 12 and 14 and left for other countries to also perform.

However, the “Calm Down” crooner is having a great time in India, so much so that he has stayed long enough and can speak Hindi fluently.

In a video clip sighted on blogger, Tunde Ednut’s page, shows Rema on a TV show, as he stunned the presenter and a huge crowd on how he repeated words spoken to him in Hindu.

Not only that the 23-year-old superstar could also be seen making the famous Indian hand and head gestures while speaking Hindu which made the crowd go wild.

The video has, however, sparked reactions from celebrities, and fans on social media.

Reacting to the video, A stunned Tunde Ednut wrote; “Wow! They really love him out there. REMA is blown to the world. I’m happy for him, I’m happy for AFROBEATS. God bless Nigeria”

Also, Mavin Record Boss, Don Jazzy who was equally stunned took to Tunde Ednut’s comment section saying that Indians are enjoying Rema so much that he has not been allowed to return to Nigeria.

He said “I swear dem no gree am come back o lol,”

See the Video And Post Below