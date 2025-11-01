Mavin Records boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has unveiled his list of favourite Afrobeats songs and albums, spotlighting the classics that propelled the genre from local streets to international acclaim.

In a RollingStone Africa interview, Don Jazzy paid homage to the Mo’Hits era he co-built with D’Banj, while crediting pioneers who shaped the sound.

His top songs include 2Baba’s African Queen, which he said opened global doors for Afrobeats and Wizkid’s Ojuelegba for its authentic storytelling.

D’Banj’s Fall in Love earned praise as a continental anthem from Mo’ Hits, while 9ice’s Gongo Aso was lauded for blending Yoruba tradition with pop.

Davido’s Aye rounded out the list for its Highlife-infused energy. For albums, Don Jazzy singled out Wande Coal’s Mushin 2 Mo’Hits, which he produced as a timeless masterpiece.

He also named 2Baba’s Grass 2 Grace, Wizkid’s Superstar, D’Banj’s The Entertainer, and Aṣa’s self-titled debut as foundational works that influenced today’s stars.