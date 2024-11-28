Don Jazzy Launches Dating App On 42nd Birthday

Share

Renowned Nigerian music producer and singer, Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy marked his 42nd birthday by unveiling a personal dating app, ‘Bammby’.

The app, which he described as a long-time dream, aims to help users find love and build meaningful connections.

Taking to his Instagram account, @donjazzy, the Mavin Records boss shared his excitement with fans, emphasizing the app’s potential to tackle the challenges of singlehood.

“Another year older, another dream come true! For my birthday this year, I’m gifting us Bammby, my brand-new dating app!” he wrote.

He encouraged fans to download ‘Bammby’ from Apple and Android app stores.

“Today’s birthday is all about love, so let’s find love together and make 2024 the year we find our perfect love match. Download the link on our bio @bammbydating.”

The launch of ‘Bammby’ comes as a surprise gift to Don Jazzy’s followers, many of whom have expressed admiration for his innovative step into the tech space.

The app aims to foster connections while addressing the growing desire for genuine companionship in the digital age.

Don Jazzy, known for his charisma and active social media presence, continues to expand his influence beyond music with this latest venture, positioning himself as a multi-faceted entrepreneur bridging the gap between technology and relationships.

