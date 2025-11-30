Nigerian music executive and Mavin Records founder, Collins Ajere, better known as Don Jazzy has officially unveiled a rising singer, LOVN as the latest addition to the label’s growing roster.

The music executive announced the signing on his official X page, describing LOVN as a talented and hardworking artiste whose dedication has earned him a place in the Mavin Global family.

Don Jazzy noted that LOVN is a product of the Mavin Academy, the label’s talent development platform designed to groom future Afrobeats stars.

He added that the young singer has consistently showcased his abilities, both online and on major talent stages.

Before joining Mavin, LOVN built experience performing on shows such as “Access The Stars” and “The Voice Nigeria”, using every opportunity to refine his sound and presence. Don Jazzy praised his resilience, saying the artiste represents the importance of staying visible and committed in a crowded entertainment landscape.

Sharing the news, Don Jazzy wrote that LOVN has “never stopped showing up” and is always ready to “put in the work,” adding that the label is now prepared to guide the next phase of his career.

He encouraged fans to welcome the emerging star, marking the beginning of LOVN’s journey under the acclaimed Mavin brand.