Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known professionally as D’banj has revealed that his former partner and music producer, Collin Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, was behind the decision to split Mo’Hits.

Speaking on the Mic On podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, D’banj claimed that Don Jazzy suggested they part ways, contrary to previous reports.

D’banj, however, said he’s at peace with the split, saying he wouldn’t change anything, praising Don Jazzy for handing over his catalogue and some unreleased songs.

D’banj expressed missing collaborations with Don Jazzy but believes their split was predestined.

“If I were to go back in time, I wouldn’t have done anything differently regarding my relationship with Don Jazzy, especially when the idea to go our separate ways didn’t come from me. It came from Don Jazzy 100 per cent. And that’s why we have no issue.

“Jazzy gave me 100 per cent of my catalogue and maybe 10 other songs I have not released…

“It was a journey for me, even though he had his opinion, I knew that we needed to cement that global movement, and I’m glad that even after, God still did it for us with ‘Oliver Twist’, which was the last record we released together,” he remarked.

Mo’Hits was a defunct Nigerian Afrobeats group that included D’banj. Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, D Prince, Dr Sid and other artistes. The group disbanded in 2012 after a clash in interests among members.