Nigerian music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has pushed back against social media criticism following his financial support for a young woman, Itohan Supremos Baby, on X.

The controversy began after Don Jazzy privately donated funds to Itohan, who had shared her desire to settle personal debts and launch a charity initiative aimed at helping kidney patients cover dialysis costs.

While the gesture was initially low-key, online reactions quickly turned hostile, with some users accusing Itohan of being “Greedy” or running a scam.

Responding to the criticism on Saturday, Don Jazzy questioned why his act of generosity had sparked outrage, maintaining that Itohan had done nothing wrong.

The music executive explained that her request was centred on helping others, not personal luxury.

According to him, he chose to move the conversation to her direct messages after noticing the backlash, in an attempt to shield her from prolonged public attacks.

The music mogul also rejected claims that he selectively supports women, citing previous philanthropic efforts, including his ₦20 million donation in November to the Tech Access Project, an initiative designed to provide laptops for 10,000 youths. He noted that beneficiaries of his generosity often face intense scrutiny, regardless of gender.

The online storm can be traced to December 11, when Itohan tweeted that she wished Don Jazzy would ask what she wanted for Christmas, promising not to be excessive. Don Jazzy responded playfully, inviting her to share her request.

She later outlined plans to clear debts and establish a foundation to support kidney patients, inspired by the loss of her brother to kidney disease.

Her detailed response, however, drew sharp criticism from some social media users, who urged Don Jazzy to ignore her. Others came to her defence, arguing that her request focused on social impact rather than personal gain.

Amid the backlash, Don Jazzy proceeded to send Itohan a private donation. She later shared proof of payment with the amount partially obscured, confirming it was a significant sum without disclosing exact figures.

Still, critics continued to label her entitled, a narrative Don Jazzy publicly challenged, describing it as hypocritical.

He further addressed the broader issue of entitlement, explaining that while he enjoys helping when he can, it is impossible to meet everyone’s needs. He added that constant expectations and backlash are among the reasons he has avoided setting up a personal foundation.