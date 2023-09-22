Don Jazzy Finally Breaks Silence On MohBad’s Death, Says It’s Heartbreaking

The Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy has broken his silence on the death of the late Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, Mohbad.

Don Jazzy took to his Instagram page 11 days after the singer’s death to express how devastating it is that the young musician isn’t here to see all the love people around the world are showing.

The music producer and singer said Mohbad didn’t deserve to go through the pain he had experienced while he was alive.

READ ALSO:

He prayed for the late singer to find external rest and his memories would always be in his heart and that of those who loved him.

“It’s heartbreaking you’re not here to witness all the love the world is showing. You did not deserve to go through all that pain.

“We pray you rest in peace. You will forever be in our hearts Imole,” Mohbad.

See his post below: