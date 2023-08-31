New Telegraph

August 31, 2023
August 31, 2023
Don Jazzy Express Love For Odumodublvck

Popular Nigerian music producer, singer and songwriter, Don Jazzy has said that the fast-rising rapper, OdumoduBlvck has a unique music style with a touch of old-school vibes.

Don made this remark in a recent interview, expressing his love for the rising star’s style of rap, stating that it reminds him of the Nigerian old-school hip-hop kind of sensation.

Speaking further, the Mavin boss stated apart from his music, he loves the fast-rising singer, because of his unique lifestyle, he also sang word for word a snippet of one of OdumoduBlvck’s unreleased tracks, to express his love for the lyrics.

He said; “I love him (OdumoduBlvck), this is just beautiful. It reminds me of Nigerian hip-hop music before our time.

” It gives me that old school vibes, and then fusing the urban style into it makes it cool and dope.

“It makes it more authentic as it is a native style. I like him, I like him a lot”.

OdumoduBlvck Black has been impressive, dropping back-to-back hits since his rise to stardom with his debut single Picanto’ which was released in 2022.

His unique style of rhythm has earned him a nomination for the 2023 Headies Rookie of the Year award.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvsG9lINcfP/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

