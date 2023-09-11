New Telegraph

September 11, 2023
Don Jazzy Congratulates Rema As ‘Calm Down’ Hits 1bn Streams On Spotify

Renowned Nigerian executive music producer, and songwriter, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has congratulated his signee, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, after the remix of his hit song, ‘Calm Down’ with Selena Gomez becomes the first African song to hit the billion mark in Spotify’s history.

According to the Mavin boss, the feat achieved by Rema wasn’t “small at all.”

Taking to his X page, Don Jazzy wrote, “Massive congratulations to @heisrema as Calmdown ft @selenagomez just crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify. This is not small at all. Thanks for the love and support guys.”

New Telegraph recalls that the original version of ‘Calm Down’ was recognized by Guinness World Record as the first number-one song on the world’s first regional streaming chart, MENA.

