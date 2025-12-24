Don Jazzy Claps Back At Infertility Claims Over Past Marriage

Nigerian music executive and Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy, has addressed claims circulating on social media regarding his past marriage and alleged fertility issues.

The producer became the subject of online debate after an X user made comments about the reason his former marriage ended, alleging it was linked to infertility.

The claims sparked a brief exchange between Don Jazzy and the user, drawing the attention of fans and netizens.

In the post, the social media user further speculated about Don Jazzy’s wealth and questioned who would inherit his estate if he were to pass away.

The comments were widely criticised by many online users as intrusive and disrespectful.

Responding to the claims, Don Jazzy dismissed the allegations, noting that he is usually unbothered by online trolls but felt compelled to react on this occasion.

He clarified that rumours surrounding his former marriage were inaccurate and should not be taken as fact.

Don Jazzy was previously married to Michelle Jackson, an American model and author. The marriage, which took place when he was 20 years old, ended about two years later.

In past interviews, the music producer has explained that his intense focus on building his music career at the time placed significant strain on the relationship.

Michelle Jackson has also previously spoken about their relationship, corroborating Don Jazzy’s account and explaining how they met, while acknowledging that their differing priorities contributed to the breakdown of the marriage.

The exchange has once again sparked conversations online about boundaries, privacy, and the tendency for public figures to be subjected to personal speculation on social media.