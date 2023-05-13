New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Don Jazzy Celebrates Mavin Records At 11

Nigeria’s leading music label, Mavin Records led by Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has clocked 11. The label which was established in May 2012 is home to some of the biggest entertainers in the country.

The impressive list includes Korede Bello, Dija, Tiwa Savage, Crayon, Rema, Dr. Sid. Its pioneer, Don Jazzy, took to social media to celebrate his fans and supporters for standing behind him all these years.

Jazzy equally shared a video montage containing photos of past and present Mavin artistes, with a tribute song playing in the background. In a lengthy post, he wrote, “My baby is 11 today. They say time flies when you are having fun.

I cannot believe it is 11 years already because trust me it feels like yesterday. The family keeps growing from strength to strength, breaking boundaries and impacting lives positively.

‘‘All these won’t be possible without you the fans, our brand partners, friends and well-wishers. Thank you so much for the love and support always. And to the best team in the world, thank you so much and stay relentless to the core. You know we are just getting started. ‘‘Happy Birthday Mavin.”

