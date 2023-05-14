Don Jazzy Calls Out Lagos Landlords For Refusing Single Ladies Rents

Veteran Nigerian music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has called out Lagos landlords who give unjust treatment to single ladies seeking accommodation.

Taking to his Twitter page on Sunday to call out the landlords, the Mavins boss asked what offence single women have committed that made Lagos landlords treat them unjustly when they want to rent properties.

The 40-year-old producer wondered why some landlords made renting accommodation difficult for single women in Lagos.

He tweeted, “Dear Lagos landlords what did single women do to you people?

“Why is it hell for them to rent a place?”