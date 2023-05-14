New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Don Jazzy Calls…

Don Jazzy Calls Out Lagos Landlords For Refusing Single Ladies Rents

Veteran Nigerian music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has called out Lagos landlords who give unjust treatment to single ladies seeking accommodation.

Taking to his Twitter page on Sunday to call out the landlords, the Mavins boss asked what offence single women have committed that made Lagos landlords treat them unjustly when they want to rent properties.

The 40-year-old producer wondered why some landlords made renting accommodation difficult for single women in Lagos.

He tweeted, “Dear Lagos landlords what did single women do to you people?

“Why is it hell for them to rent a place?”

Tags:

Read Previous

James Ward-Prowse Future’s On Line
Read Next

Alejandro Garnacho Shines In Man United Win

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023
Share via