Don Jazzy Blasts Daniel Regha Over Advice To Adopt A Child

Popular record label owner, Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has reacted to controversial social media critic, Daniel Regha after he advised him to adopt a child.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Regha, on his verified X handle, advised Don Jazzy to consider adopting a child to carry on his legacy even if he is not interested in getting married.

READ ALSO:

He asserted that Don Jazzy’s foremost responsibility at the present moment should be becoming a parent, and suggested that adoption be taken into serious consideration.

Regha said, “Don Jazzy not being married isn’t an issue, not everyone fancy marriage.

“But he should adopt a kid, at least, someone who can preserve & carry on his legacy long after he’s gone.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“Being a dad ought to be among his top priorities right now; adopting is always an option. No offense.”

Responding swiftly to Daniel Regha, Don Jazzy requested to adopt him (Regha) instead. In response, Don Jazzy said, “Let me adopt you, Daniel, since you lack a father figure in your life. A proper nuisance.”