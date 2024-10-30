Don Jazzy Appoints Tega President, COO Of Mavin Records

Share

Nigerian record producer and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy has announced Tega Oghenejobo as the new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of his influential record label, Mavin Records.

In an Instagram post, Don Jazzy expressed pride in Tega’s journey and praised his strong work ethic, resilience, and strategic vision for the label’s growth.

Highlighting Tega’s curiosity about the music business and his skill in team-building and executive development, Don Jazzy described the appointment as a pivotal move for Mavin.

“I’m proud to announce Tega’s expanded role as President and COO of Mavin,” he wrote.

He also credited Tega’s dedication to sustainable artist careers and his relentless commitment to advancing African music globally.

Since founding Mavin after departing Mo’Hits Records, Don Jazzy has become one of Africa’s most respected music executives, guiding numerous artists to stardom.

The appointment of Tega as COO signals a new chapter of growth, with expectations of groundbreaking achievements for Mavin’s roster.

