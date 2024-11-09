Don Jazzy Advocates DNA Testing Over Naming Ceremonies

Share

Renowned Nigerian music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has sparked conversations online by advising that a DNA test is more important than a newborn’s naming ceremony.

He shared this perspective in an Instagram Reel captioned, “DNA test is more important than naming ceremony.”

This statement has resonated with many, especially in light of recent discussions surrounding paternity, fidelity, and trust.

The topic gained more significance as it comes at a time when former Equatorial Guinean Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Baltasar Ebang is embroiled in a scandal.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that more than 400 intimate videos featuring Ebang with various women were leaked online during a fraud investigation.

This exposure led to Ebang’s dismissal and subsequent corruption charges by the Equatorial Guinean government.

Further fueling public intrigue, footage has emerged showing Ebang’s wife allegedly engaging in an extramarital affair.

The revelations have ignited widespread discourse about relationships, loyalty, and the importance of paternity verification.

Don Jazzy’s statement has added to the conversation, prompting varied reactions and discussions on social media about family, trust, and the value of DNA testing in safeguarding against paternity fraud.

