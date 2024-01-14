Don Jazzy Addresses Reports of Mavin’s Record Planned Sale

Mavin Record boss and ace music producer, Don Jazzy, has responded to rumours surrounding the potential sale of Mavin Records. In October 2023, Billboard reported that Don Jazzy is exploring a sale or investment. It was said that there were bids from major players like Universal Music Group (UMG) and HYBE.

They said the deal’s valuation is estimated between $125 million and $200 million. The report said Shot Tower Capital, an independent investment bank, is facilitating the negotiation process. In a recent chat with Zero Conditions Podcast, Don Jazzy clarified that the label has had investors for five years and they are leaving.

He jokingly likened the attraction his label gets from investors to that of a pretty lady. He attested that investors are bidding because they possess valuable assets. “We have investors, and they have been here for five years, so they have to go,” he said. “If you have gold or you have diamonds, people will be interested in you.

“it’s like if you are a fine girl, peo- ple will approach you. “They will want to toast you to see if it will work.” Don Jazzy established Mavin Records in 2012. Artistes under the label include Ayra Starr, Johnny Drille, Crayon, Rema, and Ladipoe. The label has received numerous accolades, including the MTV Africa Music Award for Best Record Label in 2013 and 2014.