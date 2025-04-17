Don Invents Photography Tree Height Measurements Machine

Share

The Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, has invented a Tree Height Measurements Machine that would be used to know the heights of every tree no matter its age.

Making the invention a Staff of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTECH),Wudil, Dr Mubarak Mahmoud, said the modern method of Tree Height Measurement is a great breakthrough.

The invention uses a photographic method of measurement leveraging on mathematical principles. Head of Information and Public Relations Unit of the University, Abdullahi Datti Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Mahmoud is a product and staff of ADUSTECH and now a PhD graduate of Université Paris-Saclay, Fance. At a reception organized in his honour by the university, Dr Mahmud said he leveraged on mathematical principles, particularly Thales’ theorem.

“We developed virtual referencing equation that we try to measure height and relationship between instances on photogram and we try to compare with actual tree height.

Share