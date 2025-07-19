Don Insists Osugbo, Ogboni Cults Relevant In Yoruba Tradition

The Curator of the Adesinbo Tunwase Museum, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state, Prof. Bankole Okuwa, has said that the Osugbo and the Ogboni cults are still relevant in the monarchical system in the contemporary Yoruba traditional belief.

The Professor of Political Science at University of Arkansas, USA ,said this during an interview on “Frontline” programme of Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese Ijebu, Ogun State, monitored by Saturday Telegraph.

While noting that the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, mooted the idea of cancelling the age-long traditional burial practice, the don said the religious belief of the Oba should be respected.

To the question of whether the Osugbo and the Ogboni in the monarchical system still have any role in the present Yoruba traditional system, going by the new development, he said: “They have their roles and they still exist.

“Sometimes ago, the late Awujale talked about Osugbo. As much as I know, he did all he could, but he should have been a more flexible person as the Awujale of Ijebu land. He was crowned by a tradition, so he should not have turned around to wage war against the same tradition.

“Maybe he didn’t really appreciate the weight of the attack he had on the tradition that he represented. This is because he should promote the tradition all the time.

“But then, on this occasion, he didn’t promote it. He wanted to change it, but proper preparation was not made. And it is not a question of you like this, or I don’t like you.

“He was an Oba that I personally liked as a person. I was close to him and sometimes spoke with him, but maybe when he wished to make a choice, he didn’t want to consider the opinion of any others, because he had the authority.

“For instance, when I read his interview on Osugbo, and when they were asking him about having “eaten the King” (je Oba), that is, doing some formalities like removing the heart and prepare it for the next King to consume, he said he didn’t eat anybody’s heart.

“Those who were present when he was being made the king are all dead and no longer alive. We cannot find anyone to come and verify what he was saying whether it was true or false”, Prof. Okuwa said.

The bill, which the Ogun State House of Assembly passed many years ago, but recently assented to by Governor Dapo Abiodun, allow monarchs to be buried according to their religion.

During the burial, the traditionalists were barred from performing their role of alleged removal of the heart of the dead king to be prepared as a source for his successor.

Considering whether the action of the late monarch was a bold step in traditional reform, Prof. Okuwa said, “Awujale had been working for the burial of Obas in their various religious manners.

He belonged to Islamic religion and he believed that the kind of cannibalism that existed for so long should stop.

“He saw it as an improvement and had been working on it. The Bill was prepared for a long time and some governors did not sign it, but this incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, signed it into law, and the law was enforced this time”.

The don was however quick to submit that personal religious belief should not override existing tradition without inputs from the relevant stakeholders.

He said: “I don’t think that the personal religious belief of the late King, Oba Sikiru Adetona, should override traditional practice. I think when he was to do it, he should have started with bringing all the sections of the people together.

“All the traditional people who always play some roles when the traditional Oba passes on (waja) should have been brought together in full length and get the State House of Assembly to discuss it. He should have got a lot of people to discuss it, so that there will be an agreement among them that ok, now we can go ahead and change the whole practice. That is what I think”.

Speaking on the belief that it was the late Awujale’s family that orchestrated the unprecedented scenario, Prof. Okuwa said, “It was not even his family that allowed what happened. The Awujale himself went about it himself, and did what he thought was right.

“The throne does not belong to the king and so he should not have taken the decision to jettison the tradition in a personal way. Even as a custodian of the tradition, there are other local officials, native and traditional officials who surround him in that capacity. He was free to have called all of them; assemble them and have a long discussion over this before a solution is found. That is what I think.

“All the traditional officials of his ‘government’ should have agreed so that even if they are going to go to the governor, the governor would have seen and have evidence that they all agreed, and it would not have been a matter for only one person to handle”.