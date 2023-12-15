Don Insists On University Autonomy, Laments Waste Of 7 Year To Strikes

Professor Augustine Nnoyelu of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka on Thursday insisted on the autonomy of the Higher Institutions in the country.

This professor of Industrial Sociology also lamented the waste of seven academic years to the instant industrial actions embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) occasioned by the insensitivity and irresponsibility of the successive administrations in the country between 1992 and 2023.

According to Nnoyelu while delivering the 98th inaugural lecture series of the University he advocated for the review of the powers of the National Universities Commission NUC noting that its overbearing influence on teaching and learning has adversely affected academic excellence in the Nigerian institutions.

He further stated that the powers of the Vice Chancellors are too absolute as according to him has led to so much psycophancy and compromise of academic standards.

“The University as established should be allowed to enjoy freedom in the act of teaching and learning devoid of interference of the government and should not be under the overbearing influence of the powers that be”

“If you calculate the number of months or say academic months list to the constant strike actions from months to years you would discover that the Nigerian Universities have lost seven academic years”

“This indeed is not the fault of the lecturers or the students but the successive administrations in the country who have failed to honour agreements entered into and signed by the government and the University teachers”

“These agreements were at the instance of the successive administrations in the country willfully by them and within one month they fail to honour those agreements and the lecturers would go back to strike and this has lasted for seven years between 1992 and today ”

“The only way out of this situation is what we call institutional collective bargaining and giving the universities that needed freedom to function because a university as constituted should be insulated from the interference of government and again the powers of the National Universities Commission NUC should be reviewed in order to ensure the autonomy of our institutions”

“Even the powers of the Vice Chancellors are too absolute to the extent that psycophancy and nepotism has become the order of the day and this is not only affecting merit but academic excellence” he said