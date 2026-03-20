Don Identifies Lack Of Political Will, Corruption As Bane Of Nigeria’s Economic Devt

A Professor of Industrial Economics at Ekiti State University,EKSU, AdoEkiti, Prof Edward Ogunleye, has disclosed that Nigeria’s numerous economic policies and reform initiatives have largely failed to deliver meaningful results due to weak political will, corruption, and inadequate support for innovation.

Ogunleye made this assertion while delivering the institution’s 103rd inaugural lecture titled “Motion without Movement: Funfair, Failure and Future of Industrial Policies in Nigeria.”

The economist described Nigeria’s development path as one characterised by continuous policy formulation without corresponding economic transformation, stressing that while the country is rich in ideas, it often lacks the commitment and resources needed to implement them.

According to him, “Nigeria is not lacking in ideas; what we lack are individuals and institutions willing to fund and implement those ideas”.

He explained that innovation—widely recognised as a major driver of economic growth and popularised by renowned economist Joseph Schumpeter—has helped many countries achieve rapid industrial development. However, he noted that Nigeria has struggled to convert research outputs and academic discoveries into real economic value.