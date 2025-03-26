Don Highlights Factors To Turn Nigerian Varsity Into World-Class Institutions

Share

Former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Adebisi Balogun, has emphasized the need for visionary leadership and responsible governance as critical factors in redefining the future of Nigerian public universities and transforming them into world-class institutions with global relevance.

The professor emeritus made this assertion on Tuesday while delivering the 29th Convocation Lecture of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti.

The lecture, titled “Leadership, Governance, and the Performance of Public Universities in Nigeria,” explained the importance of strategic investment in knowledge and the establishment of universities focused on both national and global interests.

Balogun urged stakeholders to take decisive action in fostering institutions that prioritize excellence and innovation.

He also congratulated the graduating students and advised them on the importance of love and prayers as keys to success.

His words: “As I congratulate you on this achievement, your journey to earning a degree has come to a temporary halt—temporary because the world itself is a great teacher. You will continue to learn, but you may not always receive a certificate for it.

“Show love to all and never look down on anyone. When you show love, love and grace will return to you. Also, never forget the power of prayers because prayer is the key.

“Leadership and governance are the bedrock of any thriving public university system. In Nigeria, these elements determine not only institutional performance but also the broader impact of universities on national development.

“Together, through visionary leadership and responsible governance, we can redefine the future of Nigerian public universities, turning them into world-class institutions that drive national progress and global relevance.

“The future belongs to those who innovate, adapt, and invest in knowledge. Let us rise to the challenge and build universities that truly serve the nation and the world.”

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of EKSU, Joseph Babatola Ayodele, appreciated the convocation lecturer for his insightful address.

He said, “This lecture focuses on the practical aspects of university administration, particularly institutional performance and its impact on sustainable development.

“For any university to produce industry-driven graduates, there must be effective leadership and good governance.

“These two concepts are crucial in ensuring that universities produce graduates who are socially relevant and globally competitive. They should be our guiding principles.”

