Don Harps on Appointing Information Systems Experts To Top Management Positions

A call has gone to organisations, including universities to ensure the appointment of Information Systems experts to top managerial positions in their respective organisations.

The call was made by a don at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State and an expert in Computer Science, Information Systems and Information Security, Prof Adewale Adebayo, Adebayo made the call in his recommendations during the university 53rd inaugural lecture, titled: “Information System and Its Security – Information Quest for Godly Exploitation,” where he noted that such call was driven by the increasing importance of effective information management in institutions, where data-driven decision-making is crucial.

He stated further that information systems play a vital role in supporting management and strategic decision-making in universities, enabling them to meet challenges posed by the government, students, and other stakeholders.

Adebayo, who reiterated the importance of having computing savvy top-level managers who can handle an organisation’s information needs, however, stressed the need for individuals to promote ethical living and computing practices, starting from home.

While advocating for organisations’ effort to prioritise productivity and build security into their systems from the design stage, rather than adding it as an afterthought, the inaugural lecturer said: “Built-in security measures from the design stage can help prevent issues and ensure productivity, rather than adding security as an afterthought.”

Besides, Adebayo advised organisations to take ownership of their stored data and formalise their use of social media platforms, using them primarily for official purposes if customised and paid for.

He also urged employers, particularly in the education sector, to recognise the value of industry experience when recruiting teachers and to give such due consideration in the hiring process.

Adebayo further explained that industry experience should be given due recognition and weighed favourably in assessments, particularly for those with relevant experience.

