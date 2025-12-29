New Telegraph

December 29, 2025
Don Hails Tinubu’s Decisive Steps At Tackling Insecurity

A Don and estate business mogul, Mr Aminu Suleiman, has commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as decisive steps taken by his administration to address the nation’s security challenges.

Sule said the renewed focus on security was beginning to yield positive results, particularly in the reduction of criminal activities and the restoration of public confidence.

The estate business mogul who stated this in an interview with New Telegraph, said sustained support for security agencies combined with effective community-based intelligence gathering, remained critical to achieving lasting peace across the country.

According to him, Nigeria needs to support government efforts by cooperating with security operatives and providing timely information, stressing that security was a collective responsibility.

