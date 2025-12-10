Don Hails FG For Allocating 2% UBEC Fund To Special Education, Annually

A lecturer at the Federal College of Education, Special, Oyo, Dr Sariat Ajibola Adelakun, has commended the Federal Government for allocating 2% of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), annually to support Special Education resources in the country.

Speaking during the College’s 11th Inaugural lecture, with the Provost, Dr Ademola Rauf Salami, and other principal officers in attendance, Adelakun said:

“Nigerian government deserves commendation for allocating 2% of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), annually, to support special education resources.

“The initiative aims to provide equal educational opportunities to all children, regardless of physical, sensory, mental, phycological, or emotional disabilities.”

Dwelling on the lecture titled: “In Pursuit of STEM Accessibility For All,” Adelakun, however said that more attention should be given to ensuring access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education. Government and donor support should prioritise modern, practical tools and other STEM-specific resources.”