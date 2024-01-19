Don: Genome Editing In University Curriculum‘Ll Equip Students

Prof. Olalekan Akinbo, Supervisor, Centre of Ex- cellence in Science, Tech- nology and Innovation(STI), African Union Development Agency(AUDA-NEPAD), has called for the introduction of Genome Editing as course of study in Nigerian universities. Akinbo, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said that Genome Editing science as a course of study in Nigerian University curriculum would equip students with firsthand knowledge.

He said the essence of the curriculum development for Genome Editing was to afford students the background required for them to fit into the job, rather than learning on the job. NAN reports that in collaboration with the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), the AUDA- NEPAD Centre of Excellence in STI, made submissions at a two-day workshop in December, 2023.

The workshop was organised to strengthen institutional capacity in genome editing and biotechnology through strategic alliances with Nigerian Universities and Agricultural Research Institutions.