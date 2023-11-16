Don: FG’s Harsh Policies Driving Nigeria To A Failed State

An astute academia, Professor Chijioke Uwasoma of the Faculty of Arts, Department of English Language, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, Osun State, has urged President Bola Tinubu to reverse the key policies including the fuel subsidy removal and the currency devaluation taken by his administration on assumption of office. He said the policies were lead- ing Nigerians to abject poverty and a failing state. Prof. Uwasoma, who was the guest speaker at the 2023 The Maroon Square event on the face of poverty in Nigeria, held in Lagos recently, explained that the policies of the current government were driving more Nigerians into poverty.

The don said: “Nigeria is fall- ing. It’s a failed state. Because all the indices of a state’s failures are there. The reason I said that Nigeria was a failed state. Because what was the price of a litre of fuel some months ago? What is the price of petrol today? “Look at the issue of insecurity everywhere in the country. There is no area of the country that is left out. And the present government has not responded to these crises in the country. So, it’s a failed state to that extent.”

Speaking on poverty alleviation and what to do by the government, Uwasoma said: “My advice is that the government should come up with patriotic policies. “There is need for government to formulate a people oriented policies. Policies that can give hope to the people. Policies that can give them lives. Policies that can bring foods on their tables. Policies that can reflate the economy, make it productive and the people will be happy. “Because when economy is productive and people are happy, they are earning good salaries, they are working, insecurity will be reduced to the barest minimum.”

He further said: “These interventions are failing. They have not rescued us if anything. You know, the interventions of the government, the policies, are deepening our poverty, deepening our misery, making us unhappy and so government should review it’s policies with-a-view to ensuring that the policies it’s bring on board will give people life.” Why advocating for a review, Uwasoma stated: “On the policies that should be removed by this government, the removal of oil subsidy should be reviewed.

“Our refineries should be working immediately. Our refineries are not working because those in government and business agents have not allowed our refineries to work. “Government has a role to play in an economy. You can’t leave the economy to the vagaries of the market, called demand and supply. Government has a role to ensure that it monitors the economy with a view to giving the people joy.”