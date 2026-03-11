Don Demands Urgent Reform Of Language Education Curriculum To End Chalkboard Confinement

A Professor of Language Education and Applied Linguistics and Head of Department of English Studies, Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, Professor Olaitan Olayemi Mabekoje has called for a radical change in Language Education programmes in Nigerian Universities.

He argued that the programmes must urgently be redesigned to move beyond the traditional focus on teacher training and prepare students for diverse languagedriven careers.

Delivering the 38th Inaugural Lecture of the University yesterday, Prof. Mabekoje said that the proposed reimagined model of language Education should serve as a template for reforming existing curricula across institutions, noting that the prevailing uniform curriculum, which largely confines graduates to classroom teaching, limits the vast career potential of language education.

The lecture, titled “Liberating Language Education for Limitless Language-Driven Careers: From Chalkboard Classroom Confinement to Corporate Communication Catalyst,” emphasised that language Education must be repositioned to equip students with communication, critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed in the modern workplace.

According to the Scholar, universities should deliberately redesign language Education curricula to align with emerging professional opportunities in areas such as Corporate Communication, Public Relations, Digital Media, Publishing and other Communicationdriven sectors. Such reforms, he said, would make graduates more versatile and competitive in the labour market.