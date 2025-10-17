Don Defends Tinubu Over Presidential Pardons

Prof Toba Alabi of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna yesterday condemned the criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s decision to pardon some convicted criminals.

According to him, there is nothing wrong with that decision. While confirming that extending the prerogative of mercy to the 175 persons, particularly those convicted for drug-related offences, fraud, and murder, was constitutionally right, the don, however, frowned on the grant of pardon to Boko Haram killers and notorious bandits who were said to have been deradicalised and set free to reunite with their families.

To him, such a pardon was not right. Alabi said this during an interview with Eagle 102.5 FM . The Political Science and Defence Studies lecturersaid: “Going by the dictates of the Constitution, the President has the right and power to grant pardon based on the prerogative of mercy wherever it is necessary.

“So, within the Construction, the President has not done anything wrong with that. “The Constitution allows him. But like we know in Nigeria, there is no issue that will not generate controversy especially when it concerns any arm of the government, particularly the executive arm. “Even if the President does something that deserves commendation, you will still observe that some people, especially from the opposition, will pick holes in what the Presidency has done.