Don Decries Mismanagement Of Forest Resources, Reckless Development Of Housing Estates

A Professor of Forest Inventory and Ecology at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Victor Adekunle, has raised the alarm on the uncontrolled exploitation of the country’s forests resources through extraction of timber and non-timber forest products, farming, mining, and other human activity especially reckless development of housing estates, which may endanger the life and growth of such forests.

Professor Adekunle gave the submission while delivering the 186th inaugural lecture of the institution recently. Speaking on the topic: ” The Nigerian Unprotected Protected Areas: Forest Conservation and Assessment, the Condito Sine Qua Non”, he canvassed the enforcement of Protected Areas (PAs), tracks of forest land demarcated as reserved areas, and proper regulation of forest preservation.

He stated that natural resources such as forests are indispensable and concerted efforts must be expended to maintain their perpetuity and enhance the continuity of the benefits derived from them.

The don decried the consequences of humans’ inhumane actions in the PAs. He said the thriving and booming illegal activities in the PAs are very inimical to the attainment of the objectives for setting them up.

These reckless and exploitative actions, he said, have led to severe environmental hazards such as flooding, desert encroachment, desertification, pollution, and wildlife loss.