June 12, 2023
Facebook Twitter
Don Crucifixto’s ‘Agba Baller’ surpasses 3m views on YouTube

In a remarkable achievement, Don Crucifixto’s latest single, “Agba Baller,” has captivated audiences worldwide, amassing over three million views on YouTube since its release just two weeks ago. Performed by Tumininu Oluyole, CEO of Don Crucifixto Entertainment, and featuring Wetly, “Agba Baller” continues to leave an indelible mark on the music industry.

The song’s popularity has skyrocketed, securing a prominent spot on Trace TV Naija Top 10 within a week. Notably, the track has garnered significant attention from music enthusiasts, propelling it to the top of Spotify, Hypeddit, Am- azon, and Audiomack charts.

This tremendous success has further solidified Don Crucifixto’s position as a beloved figure among music fans. The recent #agbaballerchal- lenge, initiated by the artist, garnered an overwhelming response and heightened his connection with the audience. With its infectious audio and captivating visuals reigning supreme on global charts, “Agba Baller” has also sparked a frenzy on popular social media platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook. Released on May 12, 2023, the song’s immense impact has extended beyond the on- line realm, infiltrating radio and television stations world- wide.

Post Views: 11

