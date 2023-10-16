Don Crucifixto Unveils Official Music Video For ‘Mama

Don Crucifixto is gearing up for yet another significant milestone as he’s set to release the official music video for ‘Mama,’ one of the tracks from his latest album, ‘Misunderstood.’

This much-anticipated video, beautifully shot in Atlanta, United States of America by ShotByReginald and masterfully directed by Robert Peters, was premiered on Saturday, 14 October, 2023.

The ‘Misunderstood’ album, since its release, has been a beacon of success, receiving widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike. Each track tells a story, with ‘Mama’ holding a special place for its evocative lyrics and soulful melodies.

The video promises to be a visual representation of the song’s depth and emotion, providing fans with an immersive experience.

Beyond his recent album, Don Crucifixto has been a dominant force on the global stage.

His electrifying performances at the SDLIC in London and various venues across the United States have been testament to his unparalleled stage presence and musical prowess.

These performances have not only showcased his talent but have also deepened the bond with his ever-growing fanbase.

While addressing the newsmen Head of PR for Savage Music, Oluwatosin ‘Orisha’ Adesanya, shared his insights on the artist’s journey, saying: “Don Crucifixto’s dedication to his craft is unmatched.

From chart-topping albums to mesmerizing live performances, he continues to set the bar high. The ‘Mama’ video is yet another testament to his commitment to delivering unparalleled musical experiences to his fans.”