Don Condemns Poor Budget Allocation To Health Sector

…harps on improved access to healthcare

A lecturer at the Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State, Prof Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia, has criticised the government’s budgetary allocations to the health sector, which according to her, is hovering between five per cent and less of the nation’s yearly fiscal budget.

This is as she pointed out that the yearly budgetary allocation falls short of providing the best standards for a population of almost a quarter of a billion people.

Besides, she stressed the need for regulatory laws governing surrogacy, assisted reproductive treatments, mental health, emergencies and other issues, as imperatives for improving access to the healthcare system in the country.

“Budgetary allocations to healthcare hover between five per cent and less of the annual budget, falling short of providing best standards for a population of almost a quarter of a billion people,” she lamented.

Prof Onyemelukwe-Onuobia disclosed this while delivering the 52nd inaugural lecture of the university, owned by the SeventhDay Adventist, where she stated that “Laws and their implementation could become a stumbling block, if not properly addressed.”

The President/Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Ademola Tayo was represented by the University Bursar, Dr Folorunsho Akande at the lecture.

However, the inaugural lecturer identified some key challenges in Nigeria’s health sector, which she listed to include high burden of disease, maternal mortality, limited access to healthcare, inadequate human resources and poor health budgetary allocation.

While citing the case of the criminalisation of attempted suicide, and the need for Constitutional review or healthcare law reform to improve access to health delivery system in Nigeria, the inaugural lecturer noted that the present operating law in the country was a legacy of old law from the era of British colonisation, which has long been changed in the United Kingdom.

Although Prof OnyemelukweOnuobia said some states in the federation had made adjustments in some areas of the laws over the years, she still admitted that there was a need to do more to improve the health sector.

“The regulatory laws are necessary to protect the rights and interests of all parties involved, including surrogates, intended parents, and children.

Regulations can ensure that surrogacy and assisted reproductive treatments are carried out safely and ethically and prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals,” the don stated.

To address these challenges, Prof Onyemelukwe-Onuobia in her recommendations suggested the need to review and update outdated laws to reflect modern values and human rights standards.

Part of the recommendations include the need for a clear regulatory framework to guide the practice of tele-medicine and other digital health services; improved awareness and government’s implementation of health security and emergency laws, among others.

Besides, she also recommended the amendment of Nigeria’s Constitution to make the right to health enforceable fundamental rights, aligning with international human rights obligations.

