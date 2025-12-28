Don Commends Tinubu’s Decisive Steps To Tackle Nigeria’s Security Challenges

A university don and real estate business mogul, Mr. Aminu Suleiman, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as decisive steps taken by his administration to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

Suleiman said the renewed focus on security is beginning to yield positive results, particularly in the reduction of criminal activities and the gradual restoration of public confidence.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Suleiman noted that sustained support for security agencies, combined with effective community-based intelligence gathering, remains critical to achieving lasting peace across the country.

He stressed that Nigerians must support government efforts by cooperating with security operatives and providing timely and credible information, adding that security is a collective responsibility.

The estate business mogul also spoke on his recent installation as the Bobajiroro of Mobaland by Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, an honour bestowed on him in recognition of his contributions to societal development and humanitarian services. Suleiman pledged to continue contributing his quota to the development of society.

Performing the traditional rites, Oba Adekunle Adeagbo said the installation reaffirmed Suleiman’s commitment to upholding tradition, promoting unity and celebrating excellence in Mobaland.