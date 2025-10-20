Don Canvasses Improvedy Mental Wellbeing For Teachers For Educational Growth

A lecturer at Swansea University, United Kingdom (UK), Dr Otuu Obinna Ogbonnia, has declared that the nation’s quest for educational development would be a mirage unless government at all levels accord priority to mental wellbeing of teachers Ogbonnia made the assertion in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, at the weekend, while speaking at an event he organized to celebrate teachers in the State.

He stressed the need for the society to recognize the value of teachers to enhance their mental well being. He described teachers as national moulders who deserve better services and enumerations having suffered so much in nation building.

He said: “We are here to celebrate Ebonyi teachers, these teachers have suffered so much, this is the first of its kind we are putting up such programme.